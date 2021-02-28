Former NBA Star Has A Blunt Message For Zlatan Ibrahimović

Former NBA star Baron Davis had a blunt message for Zlatan Ibrahimović following his controversial comments on LeBron James.

Ibrahimović, a Swedish soccer legend who played for the LA Galaxy from 2018-19, said he had a problem with LeBron.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.

“I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics. That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”

LeBron clapped back at Zlatan earlier this weekend.

“He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said, per ESPN. “I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

Davis had a blunt message for Zlatan on social media, too.

“Zlatan stay yo a– out of LA. Galaxy suck anyway. And you dumb as hell. Take that stolen Zoohan look and give it back to Sandler. Now let the King Speak!!!!” Davis wrote.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are 23-11 on the season.

Los Angeles is scheduled to take on Steph Curry and the Warriors on Sunday night at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.