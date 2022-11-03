Basketball Fans Celebrating Kobe Bryant Anniversary Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Basketball fans around the world are honoring the late Kobe Bryant this Thursday. That's because he made his NBA debut on this date in 1996.

Bryant suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 3, 1996. They won that game by a final score of 91-85.

Even though Bryant didn't light up the boxscore in his debut, he went on to become one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen.

In a span of two decades, Bryant averaged 25.0 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Hall of Famer earned All-Star honors a whopping 18 times.

The NBA world is understandably honoring Bryant's debut anniversary this Thursday with heavy hearts.

"The greatest to ever do it," one fan said. "Don't even at me."

Another fan commented, "LongLiveBean."

Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in January of 2020.

The "Mamba Mentality" will live on for generations to come simply because Bryant was that influential.