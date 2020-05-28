Basketball HOF Reportedly Makes Decision On Kobe Bryant Ceremony

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has reportedly made a decision on the 2020 ceremony highlighted by Kobe Bryant.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class is headlined by the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter accident in January. Bryant is not the only legendary NBA player part of the 2020 class.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan and former Timberwolves/Celtics star Kevin Garnett are also part of the class. It’s arguably the most star-studded class in the Hall of Fame’s history.

Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame ceremony has been pushed to 2021. ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan first reported the news.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be pushed to 2021, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reports. https://t.co/o1MnULa6PG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2020

Here are the details, from ESPN:

Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of the governors for the Hall, told ESPN on Wednesday that enshrinement ceremonies for the Class of 2020, one of the most star-studded lineups ever which includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant, will be moved to spring of 2021. Colangelo said the original dates of enshrinement weekend, Aug. 28-30, and the proposed alternate dates of Oct. 10-12 are “just not feasible” in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 100,000 in the U.S. and has rendered large gatherings taboo. The board of governors will convene on June 10, he said, to explore spring dates.

The original ceremony was scheduled to be held in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Symphony Hall.

Hopefully everything will be in good enough shape in early 2021 for the ceremony to take place then.

Colangelo added that there will be separate ceremonies for the 2020 and ’21 classes.