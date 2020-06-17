Bill Russell’s Response To Tweet About LeBron Is Going Viral

LeBron James may be an incredible athlete, but Bill Russell wants everyone to know he was a freak of nature himself in his own day.

On Monday night, ESPN analyst and former LeBron teammate Kendrick Perkins quote-tweeted a video of King James going up and grabbing a lob pass with one hand during his first tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Young LeBron’s head was above the rim when he did this.

“The most athletic player in NBA history,” Perkins tweeted. That’s when Russell jumped in in response and touted his own accomplishments.

“In 56 I could have made the Olympics in high jump but turned it down to play basketball instead we could only play one sport then,” Russell wrote. “Track and Field News ranked me #7 high jumper in the world, I was ranked #2 in the US @ the time.”

Russell wasn’t done with just that tweet though. He also made sure to mention his outstanding sprinting ability.

Perkins responded by saying he stands corrected and maybe Russell was actually the best athlete to ever play in the NBA. In reality, there are a few guys who could probably lay claim to that title.

At the end of the day though, Russell deserves respect. The guy is one of the greatest of all time for a reason.