Blake Griffin Reveals His Prediction For The NBA Finals

The NBA Playoffs officially began on Monday, as the league continues to prove that a bubble format works even during a pandemic. With the Finals over a month away, Blake Griffin revealed which teams he believes will meet in the championship series.

Griffin didn’t have the chance to showcase his skills inside the bubble since the Detroit Pistons were not in the playoff picture. Nonetheless, the All-Star forward has been watching all the action taking place in Orlando.

During an interview with Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report, Griffin was asked to give his prediction for the NBA Finals.

It won’t surprise many fans, but Griffin has the Milwaukee Bucks coming out of the Eastern Conference. As for the Western Conference, he’s going with either the Clippers or Lakers.

“Out of the West, it’s gotta be Lakers or Clippers, and in the East, the Bucks. We haven’t even really seen a good head-to-head Lakers-Clippers game. I feel like the first game, no Lou Will, he’s such a big piece, and Montrezl [Harrell] too. It’ll be fun to see those two teams.” Milwaukee is considered by many people to be the overwhelming favorite in the East. It’s much harder to decide who will come out of the West, but clearly Griffin believes it’ll be one of the two teams from Los Angeles. The Clippers are currently leading their series against the Mavericks, meanwhile the Lakers will take the floor tonight against the Trail Blazers.

