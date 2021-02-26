Most of LeBron James‘ former and current teammates have great respect for the basketball icon. But throughout his illustrious career, several have expressed some animosity toward the superstar (looking at you, Kyrie Irving). Brandon Ingram is the latest to do so.

Ingram spent just one year with James in Los Angeles before he was dealt to the Pelicans alongside Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks for superstar Anthony Davis in 2019. It was a gamble for the Lakers. They gave up almost their entire young core and future draft picks to acquire a superstar to pair with James.

Fast forward to 2021, the deal has paid dividends for Los Angeles. The Lakers won the 2019-20 NBA Finals, thanks to dominant play from the James-Davis duo. They should be right back in the championship mix this season, as long as Davis gets healthy in time for the playoffs. New Orleans, meanwhile, missed out on the postseason last year. This season was supposed to be promising, but the Pelicans are off to just a 14-18 start and already three full games behind the current eight seed in the Western Conference.

Ingram appears to have some animosity toward James for how things played out in Los Angeles almost two years ago. On Thursday, the Pelicans star praised teammate Zion Williamson, saying he’s “never played with a player as talented” as himself.

“I’ve never played with a player as talented as me,” Ingram said, referencing Williamson, via NBC Sports. “And he’s a generational talent.”

There’s nothing wrong in praising and supporting teammates. Brandon Ingram clearly has great respect for Zion Williamson, but one can’t help but notice the obvious diss.

LeBron James’ experience with the Lakers’ former young core was awkward. He became both bored and frustrated playing alongside Ingram and the rest of the youngsters.

It all worked out in the end for James, though. He won his fourth championship last year and is on pace to win at least one or two more before he wraps up his legendary career.