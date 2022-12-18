Breaking: Anthony Davis Is Expected To Miss Significant Time

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly gotten bad news regarding injured star Anthony Davis.

Davis, who hurt his right foot in LA's win over the Denver Nuggets, is expected to miss "at least one month," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis had X-rays at the arena on Friday and was "likely" to undergo an MRI. We'll see if the Lakers provide a more detailed update on what he's dealing with before tonight's game against the Washington Wizards.

Injuries have marred the last few seasons for Davis, and this latest setback is an unfortunate one. In 25 games this year, Davis is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per outing while shooting a career-high 59.3% from the field.

The Lakers are 12-16 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is 1.5 games back of 10th place Minnesota, which currently occupies the final spot in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.