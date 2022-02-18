Breaking: Injury Diagnosis For Lakers’ Anthony Davis Is In

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is going to be sidelined for at least the next several weeks.

Davis, who went down and had to be helped off the court during last night’s win over Utah, has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain of his right foot.

He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2022

Injuries have hampered Davis all season. He has played in only 37 games after previously missing time with a knee issue.

When he has been on the court, Davis has performed at a high level, as usual. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per gam.

Overall, the Lakers are only 27-31 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Now, they are going to have to continue their playoff push without their second-best player.