The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Injury Diagnosis For Lakers’ Anthony Davis Is In

Lakers star Anthony Davis is injured in China.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #3 Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is going to be sidelined for at least the next several weeks.

Davis, who went down and had to be helped off the court during last night’s win over Utah, has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain of his right foot.

He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Injuries have hampered Davis all season. He has played in only 37 games after previously missing time with a knee issue.

When he has been on the court, Davis has performed at a high level, as usual. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per gam.

Overall, the Lakers are only 27-31 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Now, they are going to have to continue their playoff push without their second-best player.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.