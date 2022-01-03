Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning.

Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.

Mysteriously, the trade has yet to be finalized. We now know why. The Lakers have expanded their trade to include the New York Knicks in the deal.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Valentine is now heading to the Knicks with Rondo still heading to Cleveland. It’s still unclear what the Lakers have to gain here, but there has to be some sort of incentive.

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2022

The biggest aspect of this three-team trade for the Los Angeles Lakers is that of the financial.

The Lakers will save around $4 million in salary and luxury tax and gain an open roster spot as a result of the trade.

“The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal. Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA’s books,” reports NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Could this be the start of several moves the Lakers make to try and orchestrate a more significant trade? Or is Los Angeles simply hoping to gain some financial freedom and stick with the roster it has?