The Lakers and the Thunder have kicked off the NBA offseason with a big-time trade ahead of the start of a new season.

According to Stadium Insider Sham Charania, Los Angeles and Oklahoma have agreed in principle to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Thunder will receiver the Lakers No. 28 pick in the 202o NBA Draft.

Speculation about the deal was first reported by Charania on Sunday morning. The trade is set to be the first domino to fall in what’s expected to be a wild next few weeks in the NBA.

The two teams won’t be able to finalize the deal until the league’s transaction moratorium is lifted on Monday.

Lakers and Thunder have agreement in principle on deal to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, and No. 28 pick in Wednesday's Draft to OKC, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020

Schroder will add much needed guard depth to the Lakers, while the Thunder continue to stockpile draft picks. Although it’s unclear what else Los Angeles will have to give up, the Oklahoma City sixth man definitely improve the team’s backcourt. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis closing most games at the 4 and 5, Schroder will join a cast of ball handlers that compliment two of the game’s biggest stars.

The 27-year-old hybrid guard will surely factor into Los Angeles’s game plan immediately. Through two seasons with OKC, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s done so while playing with various different guard line-ups, as well as coming off of the bench.

Schroder was previously the No. 17 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The Atlanta Hawks used the native German in a variety of ways, allowing him to develop an impressive offensive game. The Thunder acquired him in a trade in 2018.

But now, Schroder will find himself in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for more NBA news throughout the next week, including the 2020 draft on Wednesday.