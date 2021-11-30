Breaking: LeBron James Enters NBA Health And Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be without LeBron James when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

According to the team, the star forward has entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols and will have to miss this evening’s Western Conference game.

No other details were provided on James’ status at this time, but it’s certainly possible that he could be out beyond the Lakers matchup with the Kings.

LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021

James had just returned to the team recently full-time from a handful of absences over the last month. He was suspended by the league for last Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers for his involvement in an altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

Prior to that, James had missed some time with a number of minor injuries. He’s played in just half of the Lakers games this season and averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists during in 11 appearances.

Los Angeles has struggled without James on the court and gotten off to a lackluster 11-11 start. The Lakers haven’t quite comfortable with an almost completely new roster and currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Head coach Frank Vogel will have to figure out a way to adjust with LeBron on Tuesday night against the 8-13 Kings, and on short notice. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will need to take on a much larger workload if the Lakers hope to leave Sacramento with a win.

We’ll have more on this developing story as additional information becomes available.