Breaking: LeBron Becoming Part Owner Of An MLB Franchise

LeBron James is adding another accomplishment to his growing off-the-court resume: part-owner of a Major League Baseball team.

According to Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, LeBron and longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter are set to join Fenway Sports Group as partners. This will make them part owners of the Boston Red Sox and the first black parnters in FSG history.

James and FSG have worked together before. Back in 2011, the NBA superstar paired up with the group to buy a minority stake in famed British soccer club Liverpool F.C..

FSG is the majority owner of reigning Premier League champs.

We’ve seen James and Carter get involved in various business endeavors recently, including in the investment and entertainment areas.

Now, they’re trying their hand in baseball. It will be interesting to see how visible James is at Red Sox games in the future, especially considering he’s no stranger to wearing a Yankees hat.


