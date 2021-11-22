Breaking: NBA Decides On Punishment For LeBron James

LeBron James will not be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The NBA has suspended LeBron one game for his actions during the Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday night.

The NBA said in a statement that the Lakers superstar “recklessly” hit Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons in the face and initiated an “on-court altercation.”

“LeBron James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the league announced.

If you know anything about the NBA, this is a pretty shocking development.

When LeBron James plays the Knicks at Madison Square Garden it garners a massive audience. Without him, the game isn’t nearly as enticing.

Fans weren’t expecting the NBA to suspend LeBron, regardless of whether or not he deserved it.

LeBron’s one-game suspension will cost him $284,004.

Isaiah Stewart, meanwhile, has received a two-game suspension for his repeated attempts to engage LeBron James in an altercation.

“Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” the NBA said in a statement.

The Lakers will have to rely on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to get past the Knicks on Tuesday night.

LeBron will return to action on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.