Breaking: Russell Westbrook Makes Decision On Next Season

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook has made a decision for the 2022-23 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi announced that the former MVP plans on exercising his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is a no-brainer for Westbrook. He'll make $47.1 million next season from his player option.

Westbrook's first season with the Lakers didn't live up to the hype, that's for sure. However, we could see a rejuvenated version of him now that a new coaching staff is in Los Angeles.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka already spoke to Westbrook earlier this offseason about his role with the team for the 2022-23 season. The expectation is that he'll be more of a defense-first player.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 assists per game this past season. At times, it just didn't look like he was the right fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

To be fair though, the entire Lakers team struggled. It wasn't just Westbrook who disappointed the fan base.

It'll be interesting to see if Lakers head coach Darvin Ham can get the best out of Westbrook at this stage in his career.