Brian Windhorst Predicts Lakers’ Christmas Game Opponent

It was only a few weeks ago that the Los Angeles Lakers captured the NBA title to end the 2019-20 season – but the 2020-21 season is fast approaching. With the first games of the next season slated for Christmas time, one ESPN insider believes he knows who the Association has in mind for the Lakers’ opponent.

Appearing on The Jump, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst predicted that the Lakers’ Christmas opponent will be the Golden State Warriors. He explained that the possibility of the Lakers going up against a returning Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with a potential rookie sensation could make for “a delicious matchup.”

“I think the game that you will see as the centerpiece game [on Christmas] will be Warriors-Lakers,” Windhorst said. “The reason [for] that is not only do you bring Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back … but also you’re gonna have — unless the Warriors make a big trade — a top-three pick in this draft to be displayed, possibly in his first game. It could be James Wiseman’s first game, in addition to the defending champion Lakers. That’s a delicious matchup.”

The Lakers played the Warriors three times in the 2019-20 season. But the Lakers were without Steph and Klay for all three of those matchups.

LA went on to win the NBA title that year, while the Warriors had a league-worst 15-50 record.

There aren’t many potential matchups as big as Lakers-Warriors, let alone bigger.

The Brooklyn Nets with a returning Kevin Durant and new head coach Steve Nash would be interesting. The LA Clippers with new head coach Tyronn Lue would also be nice.

But Windhorst probably has the right idea: Give us the players who have dominated the NBA Finals in recent years.