The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James under contract through the 2022-23 season, but rumors are already circulating about his future.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who is very plugged when it comes to James, believes the four-time NBA champion could leave the Lakers after his contract expires in June of 2023.

During a conversation with Chris Sheridan of Maxim.com, Windhorst said that James really wants to team up with his son before he retires from the NBA.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” Windhorst told Sheridan, via Maxim. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

It would be pretty surreal seeing LeBron and Bronny on the same team. But first, Bronny has to carve out his path to the pros.

At the very least, it sounds like the NBA world is expecting James to consider a move elsewhere once his contract with the Lakers is up.

NBA legend Charles Oakley explained why he can see James leaving Los Angeles while on SiriusXM Radio.

“He left twice, he’ll leave again,” Oakley said. “He definitely wants to win another championship before he retires. He might have to leave L.A. to get it. I don’t know if it’ll be Cleveland. It might be somewhere else.”

Do you think LeBron James will leave the Lakers in 2023?