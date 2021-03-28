Bronny James Has Telling Reaction To The LaMarcus Aldridge News

Bronny James is among those unimpressed by the Brooklyn Nets loading up their roster for an NBA Finals run.

The Nets, who already have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, have now added both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge on the buyout market.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy about it.

“So what’s next? I mean, what we gonna get the Ball boy (Lonzo), we gonna get Andre Drummond next. I mean, I know you can’t get Lonzo or Kyle Lowry whatever. But, damn. What’s it gonna be next, if you’re the Brooklyn Nets.”

“I mean it’s almost like buying the championship for crying out loud. Blake Griffin comes, LaMarcus Aldridge has now decided to go. We don’t even know if they gonna have Andre Drummond next. I mean, you want a championship, I got all of that. You should be the favorites KD, James Harden, Kyrie. But, damn.”

LeBron James and the Lakers could be on the opposite side of the Nets in the NBA Finals. Bronny posted a tweet on his Instagram Story following the Aldridge news.

“All this to stop a 36-year old man in Year 18,” the tweet read.

Several NBA fans tweeted “he’s 36” in reaction to the Nets signing, noting how crazy it is that LeBron is still so feared in his mid-30s.

A Lakers vs. Nets NBA Finals matchup would be pretty, pretty fun, though.