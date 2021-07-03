Watch: Bronny Threw Down One Of LeBron James’ Famous Dunks During Game At St. Vincent–St. Mary

Bronny James‘ AAU game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School had to be an incredibly special one for his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, to watch. Not only was his son playing at his alma mater in Akron, but he showed some flashes that would be familiar to anyone who has watched LeBron through the years.

The 16-year old had a well-rounded performance, finishing with nine points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Ultimately, his team Strive For Greatness, a 17-and-under AAU team, fell to Midwest Basketball Club 99-97.

For the most part, James Jr. has gotten plenty of credit for playing his own game. “He’s his own person and Bronny is going to make a name for himself, and I hope people recognize that,” Danyelle Love, a former coach of Bronny, told the Akron Beacon Journal.

She’s right, but it is impossible not to draw comparisons between the two from one play. On a fast break, Bronny ran and slammed home a big tomahawk dunk eerily reminiscent of the ones his father throws down all the time.

Bronny getting UP for the tomahawk dunk 20 years after LeBron was doing the SAME dunk in the SAME gym.. 🔥 @kingjames @thebattleus pic.twitter.com/JfJ7hD3kny — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 3, 2021

Bleacher Report put together a cool highlight reel comparing the dunk packages of the the famous father and-son pair. Bronny is his own player, but the genes are definitely there.

Bronny James, who plays his high school ball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, is a four-star combo guard, per 247Sports. He’s the No. 28 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and No. 5 among combo guards in the country.