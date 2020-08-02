Bronny James Had A Playful Message For 1 Clippers Player

The NBA has returned to action. The league re-started on Thursday night with two primetime games. The Jazz beat the Pelicans, while the Lakers took down the Clippers.

Both games were great, coming down to the wire. The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 106-104, while the Lakers beat the Clippers, 103-101.

The two games received big-time TV ratings, as millions of people tuned in to watch the first real NBA games in months. Bronny James was among the viewers.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star had a playful message for one Los Angeles Clippers player during the game.

Bronny James took aim at Clippers big man Joakim Noah, who went with a rugged look for his first game back.

“They have a barbershop in the bubble! Go to the barbershop!” Bronny James joked of the 35-year-old big man.

Bronny James says Joakim Noah looks homeless 😂😂😂 "They have a barbershop in the bubble ! Go to the barbershop !" 💀 pic.twitter.com/DDEKYYiG9f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 1, 2020

Noah has never really been one for barbershops, though. The two-time NBA All-Star has rocked long hair and a beard for basically his entire NBA career.

Joakim Noah vs. Dwight Howard 2020 vs. 2004 pic.twitter.com/hYZF5wjOaC — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) July 31, 2020

The NBA is continue to its return to action on Sunday. There are six games scheduled to be played today, including Blazers-Celtics, Spurs-Grizzlies and Bucks-Rockets.

The Lakers are scheduled to play again on Monday night. Los Angeles is set to tip off against Utah at 9 p.m. E.T.