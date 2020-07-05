Bronny James Is Believed To Have 2 Scholarship Offers So Far

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is already one of the most-famous high school basketball players in the world. And the son of the legendary NBA player might have the skills necessary to back that hype up.

ESPN revealed its recruiting ranking for Bronny James, a class of 2023 prospect, earlier this year. The rising sophomore at Sierra Canyon in California came in at No. 24 overall in the class.

“A main difference at the same stage is in their approach. LeBron would look to take over games with an aggressive style, both within his age group and while facing older players. When LeBron was in high school, he was the star of the team. As a freshman at the varsity level this past season, Bronny was surrounded by older, top-level talent and deferred more — which was smart. This will naturally change as he gets older. When Bronny plays his age group, he is more aggressive, scores with variety and you can feel his presence as one of the best players on the court,” ESPN said of Bronny vs. LeBron.

There’s already growing speculation about where Bronny James will play his college basketball. Earlier this week, betting odds were released on Bronny James’ college decision.

An HBCU, North Carolina Central, currently has the No. 1 odds to land Bronny James.

Where Will Bronny James Play His First NCAA Game For? 👑 North Carolina Central +120

Duke +125

Howard +600

North Carolina A&T +900

Kentucky +950

Kansas +1400

North Carolina +1600

UCLA +2000 💰➡️ https://t.co/rtchepBhiH pic.twitter.com/be8sqaxl6i — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) July 3, 2020

North Carolina Central is believed to have offered Bronny James a scholarship back in January.

According to 247Sports, Bronny James has just one offer from a major program: Kentucky. The son of LeBron is believed to have a “standing” scholarship offer from Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

Of course, it’s possible Bronny James has more scholarship offers than these two, but those are the only ones that have been made public.

Where do you see Bronny James playing his college basketball?