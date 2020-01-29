Carmelo Anthony Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant

There’s been an outpouring of love within the basketball community following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Carmelo Anthony is the latest to share his reaction to the Lakers legend’s passing.
Carmelo and Kobe had several fierce battles during Kobe’s playing days. But the two also shared a special bond, formed during their time playing in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for Team USA.
Carmelo has always had a tremendous respect for Kobe. Now, he’s mourning the death of his long-time friend.
His message reacting to Kobe’s death is heartbreaking.
“I know YOU will be near,” Carmelo wrote, in part, on Instagram. “Even if I don’t see YOU.”
“YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and ‘regardless of anything, stay true to myself.’ … This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. … YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten.”
Carmelo’s full Instagram message can be seen below.
Damn Bro!! 😥 I hate when I have so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words. The times I have the most to say are the times that I can’t talk. I’m screaming inside but I can’t be heard. YOU don’t know how hard it is to try to pretend to smile when I have these clouds of emotions. YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and “regardless of anything, stay true to myself and STAYME7O” We were just laughing about how hard YOU was working GiGi and her teammates and I told YOU they need a day off 😂😢 This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. I know I’m not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn’t make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun. There are moments in life when there’s simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten. I know YOU will be near, Even if I don’t see YOU. PEACE KING!!! “There Are No Goodbyes. Where Ever You’ll be, You’ll be in Our Hearts” All Praise Due #STAYME7O
The basketball and sports community continues to mourn the death of Kobe. His legacy will continue to live on through his family and friends.