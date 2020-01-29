Carmelo Anthony Reacts To The Death Of Kobe Bryant

There’s been an outpouring of love within the basketball community following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Carmelo Anthony is the latest to share his reaction to the Lakers legend’s passing.

Carmelo and Kobe had several fierce battles during Kobe’s playing days. But the two also shared a special bond, formed during their time playing in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for Team USA.

Carmelo has always had a tremendous respect for Kobe. Now, he’s mourning the death of his long-time friend.

His message reacting to Kobe’s death is heartbreaking.

“I know YOU will be near,” Carmelo wrote, in part, on Instagram. “Even if I don’t see YOU.”

“YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and ‘regardless of anything, stay true to myself.’ … This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. … YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten.”

Carmelo’s full Instagram message can be seen below.

The basketball and sports community continues to mourn the death of Kobe. His legacy will continue to live on through his family and friends.