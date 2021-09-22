The Spun

Carmelo Anthony Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in Game 3 of the Lakers-Blazers NBA Playoffs series.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers added a few notable players – including former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

He and longtime friend LeBron James will finally get the chance to play together. During a recent conversation, Anthony admitted that it was LeBron who made the final decision for him.

“I almost got forced to do it. I think LeBron forced me to do it,” Anthony said. “He waited until the right time. He waiting until we’re at the end of our careers and he said, ‘the time is now. If you don’t do it now, we ain’t gonna never do it.'”

Earlier this offseason, Anthony spoke with Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes about why he inked a deal with the Lakers.

“Winning,” Anthony said when asked about his driving force to head to LA. “Having a great chance to win. It took me some days to really sit down and break it down and really dig deep into making that decision. To most people, it probably would have been an easy decision. But for me, I really had to align a lot of things … for this to work out, for me to feel comfortable going out there and being away from fam for another year…People don’t understand that part of it. That’s the hard part. The basketball is easy.”

Carmelo and LeBron will have a great chance to win a title together – at last.

 

