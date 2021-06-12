Free agency is roughly two months away, but the Cleveland Cavaliers already have a pair of veteran guards on their radar.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers may target Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Alex Caruso. They also have interest in Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell.

“Any potential free agency list should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso. Both are Cavs targets,” Fedor said. “Both fit really well. Some prefer Caruso. He’s younger, bigger, stronger and can guard multiple spots. Others like McConnell more. Even though he doesn’t shoot many 3s, he’s more polished, capable of filling in as starter, puts pressure on the rim and was the league’s total steals leader.”

Statistically speaking, McConnell had a better year than Caruso. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 assists per game for the Pacers. Caruso, meanwhile, averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Cleveland might prefer Caruso though since he’s younger than McConnell.

Even though Caruso is an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers will try their hardest to keep him in town for the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles desperately needs to revamp its supporting cast, but Caruso has proven that he can fill multiple roles on Frank Vogel’s squad. In addition to being a solid option on offense, he can defend at a high level.

Regardless of where he signs, Caruso should receive a significant raise this offseason.