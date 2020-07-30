Channing Frye Names His Pick For The NBA MVP Award

The NBA Restart is set to begin this week, although the MVP race is already supposed to be decided. Voters have been told to not take into account the games in Orlando.

While the NBA MVP race appears to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s title to lose, former NBA center Channing Frye has a different candidate in mind. Speaking to NBA on TNT, Frye said he’s picking his former teammate LeBron James to win the award.

“I gotta say LeBron,” Frye said. “When LeBron was in the East they said he couldn’t do it in the West. He went to a harder West, and he’s older, he’s better and you might say this is one of his best years. He’s making everyone else that much better. Look at the year Dwight Howard is having, Kuzma is having. He is making everyone on that team (better) and showing that age is just a number.”

Frye makes a pretty good point. LeBron has been enjoying a renaissance year even with reduced minutes on the court. He’s averaging a double-double for the first time in his career, notching 25.7 points and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.

But LeBron faces stiff opposition from The Greek Freak, who is in a prime position to retain his MVP crown.

Giannis is averaging a double-double of his own with 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds per game.

The NBA 2019-20 season is set to resume this evening with Lakers-Clippers and Jazz-Pelicans.