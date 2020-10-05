Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers After Game 3

The Miami Heat pulled off a big Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, led by an epic performance from Jimmy Butler. Miami’s All-Star forward had a 40-point triple-double in the huge NBA Finals win.

Charles Barkley wasn’t too surprised by the outcome, though.

Lakers star Anthony Davis dealt with foul trouble for much of the game and was not his usual dominant self. And, according to Barkley, the Lakers need both Davis and LeBron James to play great in order to win.

Barkley had a brutally honest summation of the Lakers’ roster after Game 3.

“They got two great players and a bunch of JAGs – just guys. Just another guy – that’s what I call them. They’re just JAGs, just a guy. They’ve got two guys who are amazing, but if those guys don’t play great, the Lakers aren’t going to win,” Barkley said after Game 3.

“Tonight, Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court.” Chuck discusses the Heat’s Game 3 win. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/LHp4s7ShJO — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2020

The Lakers don’t have any high-level players outside of LeBron and Davis, but they’ve done pretty well so far.

Los Angeles still leads Miami, 2-1, in the 2020 NBA Finals. Game 4 of the Lakers vs. Heat series is scheduled for Tuesday evening. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and be televised on ABC.