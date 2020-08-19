Charles Barkley Called Out Skip Bayless After Lakers-Blazers

No one has been riding the Portland Trail Blazers bandwagon harder than Charles Barkley as of late.

The Turner Sports analyst has been hyping up the Blazers for weeks, saying they are a legitimate threat to not just upset the Lakers, but reach the NBA Finals. Barkley is certainly feeling good about his prediction now.

Portland upset Los Angeles in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round. The Blazers were led by another incredible Damian Lillard performance on way to a 100-93 victory. It’s just one game, but Portland certainly looks capable of pulling off the upset.

While Barkley has been praising the Blazers, another prominent sports media personality has been doubting them. Hot take artist Skip Bayless has both been pessimistic about Portland’s chances and getting into it with Lillard on Twitter.

Barkley sent Bayless a message following Game 1 on Tuesday night.

“Take that Skip Bayless! You punk ass,” Barkley told Bayless on the air following the game.

Bayless responded on Twitter.

“I heard you, Charles. Will respond on tomorrow’s Undisputed. Love you, too,” Bayless said in response.

The FOX Sports 1 personality is still a believer in LeBron James and Co., though. At least in this series, anyway.

“Lakers in five,” Bayless said following Game 1.