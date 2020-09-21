The Spun

Charles Barkley Getting Crushed For His Anthony Davis Comment

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley is facing the wrath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ fan base on Twitter on Sunday evening.

The Lakers beat the Nuggets, 105-103, on a game-winning 3-pointer by All-NBA forward Anthony Davis. The superstar big man was dominant down the stretch and finished the game with 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Earlier Sunday night, Barkley questioned Davis’ ability to be aggressive. Specifically, Barkley said that he thinks Davis lacks a “killer instinct.”

It was just Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but Davis certainly looked pretty aggressive on Sunday evening.

“Charles Barkley said AD doesn’t have killer instinct at halftime. He then proceeded to score the Lakers last 10 points in the 4th quarter and a game-winner,” Ryan Cole tweeted. “I think Chuck’s got the most powerful jinx in sports.”

Barkley has made a habit this postseason out of making “guarantees” and then immediately being wrong.

This is no different.

Davis and the Lakers are now two wins away from the NBA Finals. Los Angeles leads Denver, 2-0, in the Western Conference Finals. Either Boston or Miami will await in the NBA Finals.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and be televised on TNT.


