Charles Barkley Has Blunt Assessment Of Lakers’ Chances

When the Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, it was widely believed they had finally turned a corner. Then, disaster struck Sunday afternoon.

No, the Lakers haven’t figured out the two-seed Suns just yet. Even worse, Anthony Davis missed the entire second half of Sunday’s game with a left groin strain. Without AD’s services, Los Angeles struggled defending at the rim en route to a 100-92 Phoenix win.

The Lakers and Suns have now each won two games apiece as the series heads back to Phoenix for a pivotal Game 5. The major concern for Los Angeles at the moment is Davis’ health. LeBron James can’t do it on his own against a Suns team this talented.

Charles Barkley has seen enough. Even if Davis can return for Game 5 at 100 percent and the Lakers go on to win the series versus the Suns, Barkley doesn’t believe they have what it takes to go on to win the title. In fact, he gives Los Angeles “zero chance” of winning back-to-back titles.

“AD’s been out for a long time, now you’re trying to play hard basketball,” Barkley said on Sunday, via Clutch Points. “He had a couple good games, but he ain’t had no time to get his rhythm and his conditioning together. Same thing with LeBron. I don’t think LeBron, at his age, can single-handedly whip the Phoenix Suns.

“If Anthony Davis does not play again, the Lakers are gonna lose to the Phoenix Suns – but, even if they beat the Suns, they got zero chance of winning the championship. These guys are not in good enough shape. They missed too much of the regular season. And like I say, you don’t just pick up a basketball in the middle of the [playoffs] and beat the good teams.”

The good thing for the Los Angeles Lakers is they’ve played through adversity plenty of times already this season. But the playoffs is a whole different animal.

If Anthony Davis can’t return for Game 5, the Lakers can very well fall into a 3-2 series hole. Asking a 36-year-old LeBron James to carry the team on his back and win two straight games against a Phoenix team this talented is a tall task.

Davis’ health is all that matters for the Lakers at the moment. But even if he returns to full health, Barkley still has major concerns surrounding Los Angeles.