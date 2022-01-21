Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers

Charles Barkley has had enough of those who remain critical of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel.

Rumors of Vogel’s impending departure and Westbrook’s demise have grown louder as the Lakers have struggled. However, Barkley doesn’t think it’s just those two who have let the team down.

He called out “the people up top” that put this Lakers roster together in the first place. Barkley thinks Westbrook and Vogel are just the scapegoats for Los Angeles’ struggles.

“The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is just really pissing me off,” Barkley said before he was cut off and they interviewed a waiting guest.

“I’m still mad,” Barkley said when they returned. “Now listen, I’m not going to sit here like all those clowns from other networks that have their heads up the Lakers’ booties. They’re blaming Frank Vogel and Russell Westbrook. Listen, the people up top that put that trash together are running and hiding like cowards saying, ‘oh, it’s Frank and it’s Russ.’ They put all them old geezers out there.”

Clearly Barkley isn’t happy with what is going on in Los Angeles this season.