On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 118-94.

With the loss, the Lakers fell to 37-29 on the year and currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles now owns the same record as the Portland Trail Blazers, who can surpass the Lakers with a win vs. L.A. this weekend.

If Portland wins, the Lakers will be sitting in the play-in tournament and not guaranteed a playoff spot. NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks there is a realistic chance the Lakers don’t even make the playoffs if they can’t get LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy.

“The notion they just going to show up, and listen, let’s be realistic,” Barkley said. “They could play the Warriors, they could play the Blazers, they could play the Mavs. Even New Orleans. New Orleans is a team to me that underachieved the most. But the notion that the Lakers can just show up and beat New Orleans, Dallas or Portland…I don’t like their chances.”

LeBron and AD have missed significant time over the past two months. In last night’s loss to the Clippers, Davis tweaked his ankle and was forced to leave the game.

Although the Lakers big man said he should be fine to play this weekend, injuries could see the Lakers not even make the playoffs.

Can LeBron and AD return in time to lead Los Angeles to another title?