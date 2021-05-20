Charles Barkley Has Surprising Admission On LeBron James

With the NBA Playoffs about to begin, Charles Barkley shared an interesting scenario that could change how fans view the greatest of all-time debate.

During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Barkley made the argument that LeBron James could potentially dethrone Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever if he leads the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title this summer.

“If LeBron James is able to beat the Phoenix Suns, whoever they face in the second round, beat the Utah Jazz or Clippers, get to the NBA Finals and beat the Brooklyn Nets,” Barkley said. “First of all, I have Milwaukee winning the East. But if he’s able to win the championship this year, I think we have to have a serious conversation. We really do.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, however, doesn’t believe we’ll need to have a “serious conversation” about James and Jordan. He thinks the Western Conference has a handful of flawed teams in the playoffs this year.

If LeBron wins the title this year, Charles Barkley believes it will be time to "have a serious conversation" about whether or not he's the GOAT over Michael Jordan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/m1XiXrnj3L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021

Barkley refused to back down from his stance though, as he said James may have to through a gauntlet this postseason. He also pointed out that James could end up facing a super team in the NBA Finals – assuming the Lakers match up with the Nets.

“If LeBron is able to beat KD, James Harden and Kyrie, that would be impressive.”

A fifth championship would definitely boost James’ résumé. Will it be enough to dethrone Jordan as the greatest ever? We’re not sure, but it absolutely closes the gap between these two icons.

LeBron James and the Lakers will begin their quest for back-to-back titles this Sunday, as they’ll go up against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.