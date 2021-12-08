Charles Barkley Has Honest Prediction For Los Angeles Lakers

NBA legend Charles Barkley doesn’t have much faith in the Los Angeles Lakers the rest of this season.

The Lakers entered the year with championship aspirations. They may have to readjust.

Los Angeles is currently 12-12 on the season, good for seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers haven’t looked anything like the championship contender most expected heading into the season.

Will the Lakers turn things around here in the coming weeks? Barkley doesn’t buy it. He thinks the Lakers will end up in the Western Conference play-in game, just like they did last season.

“The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the play-ins,” Barkley said on Tuesday night.

Charles Barkley isn’t the only one who sees something wrong with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frank Vogel’s seat may be getting warm. LeBron James discussed the possibility on Monday.

“I think criticism comes with the job, you know?” James said after practice on Monday, via ESPN.com. “Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. We’re a team and an organization that don’t mind some adversity, that don’t mind people saying things about us, obviously, because it comes with the territory.”

The Lakers still have plenty of time to get things turned around. Right now, though, it’s not looking good.

Los Angeles battles the Boston Celtics later this evening.