Video: Charles Barkley Has Bold Message For The Los Angeles Lakers

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took the floor against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers have been on fire recently and now get set to square off against LeBron James and the Lakers. Los Angeles is the heavy favorite entering the series, but Lillard and company can’t be counted out.

Before the game kicked off, the NBA on TNT crew broke down all of the coming action. During their analysis, Charles Barkley made headlines for one of his predictions.

Barkley has been touting the Portland Trail Blazers over the past few weeks. The team hasn’t let him down, winning the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

After Dame and company made the playoffs, Barkley is going with another bold take.

If Portland can win Game 1, he thinks the Trail Blazers will sweep the Lakers.

Chuck: “If the Portland Trail Blazers win tonight they’re going to sweep the Lakers.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/KmQJBmLf2P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

That’s right, Chuck legitimately believes the Trail Blazers can sweep the Lakers – who own the best record in the Western Conference.

Portland has a potent offense and Lillard is one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA. However, it’s difficult to believe LeBron James could get swept in the first round of the playoffs.

He and Anthony Davis are arguably thee best tandem in the NBA and will be a problem for the Trail Blazers’ defense.

Can Portland take down Los Angeles?