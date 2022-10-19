Charles Barkley Makes His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley had some brutally honest words on Russell Westbrook at halftime of the Lakers' opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors.

To be clear, Barkley was not criticizing or disrespecting Westbrook. Instead, he was saying he thinks the Lakers should trade the enigmatic guard because they have ruined him.

"I admire him. I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him," Barkley said. "They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball."

Pressed for what he is seeing that makes him feel Westbrook's joy is gone, Barkley explained.

"This guy used to be so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion," he said. "I think the wear and tear mentally--last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. And the thing is, he's gonna get the blame no matter what."

Westbrook started for the Lakers last night, registering 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes. He shot 7-of-12 from the field.

But Barkley was adamant that it's not about stats; he doesn't see a future for Westbrook in LA. Time will tell if he is correct.