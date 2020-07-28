Charles Barkley Names The 1 Key To Lakers’ NBA Title Hopes

NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks Anthony Davis, not LeBron James, will dictate whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Finals this season.

The Lakers appear the best-equipped team to make a championship run once the season resumes. The Bucks and Clippers remain prominent opposition to Los Angeles’ title quest. But with LeBron and AD leading the way, the Lakers will be the toughest out in Orlando.

Colin Cowherd is skeptical of the Lakers’ title hopes, though. The Lakers are still unproven behind LeBron and AD, as the team hopes Kyle Kuzma to be the answer to the team’s shooting problems.

While Colin remains pessimistic on Los Angeles’ title hopes, NBA analyst Charles Barkley is still a believer in the Lakers. The NBA legend believes Anthony Davis will dictate whether or not the Lakers win it all this season.

.@ColinCowherd: I don't think the Lakers are a championship team in this bubble. Do you? Charles Barkley: I do… Nobody in the NBA can matchup with Anthony Davis. He's going to be the guy who dictates whether the Lakers win the championship or not pic.twitter.com/aTirslGZdw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 28, 2020

Few players are capable of matching up with Anthony Davis. That could be a major advantage for the Lakers down the stretch of the playoffs.

“Anytime you have LeBron and Anthony Davis, I mean they only got realistically, the Clippers and Bucks are probably the only two teams in this conversation,” Barkley said on Tuesday. “. . . I love LeBron, everything about him. But it’s going to come down to Anthony Davis. Think about this – LeBron is going to have his hands full with Paul George and Kawhi, offensively and defensively.”

LeBron and AD make up the best duo in the NBA – and it’s not all that close. But the Lakers’ title hopes rest in Davis’ hands as Los Angeles nears the resumption of the 2020 season.