Charles Barkley Suggests Bronny James Could Play For Lakers This Year

The Los Angeles Lakers have been almost unwatchable since the end of the All-Star break and Charles Barkley has had enough of them. But Barkley has a suggestion for improving the Lakers involving LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

After the Lakers lost their fourth straight game yesterday, Barkley suggested on Inside the NBA that Bronny James could come help. He joked that Bronny could either start or come off the bench for the Lakers.

“Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he gets on this team this year?” Barkley jokingly asked. That got a big laugh from his fellow TNT analysts.

Barkley obviously meant that to be a dig at the Lakers’ current players. Bronny James is 17 and just a junior in high school. He’s not going to become an NBA player anytime particularly soon.

But it’s long been speculated that LeBron James and Bronny James will be teammates at some point down the line. LeBron has all but promised to play for whichever team signs his eldest son.

That isn’t going to help him win a fifth NBA championship this year. But it’s something to keep an eye on down the road.

Bronny James might be drafted straight out of high school in 2023. He could also go the college route for one year.