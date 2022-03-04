Charles Barkley Wants TNT To Stop Showing 1 NBA Team

With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel.

During last night’s edition of Inside the NBA, Barkley looked thoroughly miserable as the cameras panned to him. When Ernie Johnson asked him what was wrong, Barkley angrily said that he’s tired of watching the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’m making an executive decision around here. We’re not showing them bums from Southern California anymore! We got to stop showing that team.”

The Lakers suffered a crushing 132-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last night. It was their seventh straight loss to their cross-town rivals and fourth straight loss since the All-Star break.

Barkley’s face in the thumbnail says it all:

Charles Barkley has had enough of the Lakers: "I'm making an executive decision around here. We're not showing them bums from Southern California anymore! We got to stop showing that team."

The Los Angeles Lakers are 27-35 and ninth in the Western Conference. But with that loss, there are now four teams within three games of the Lakers for a spot in the play-in round.

Through it all, LeBron James has continued to play at a high level. It just hasn’t been enough to carry the team with so many of his teammates struggling to make an impact.

The Lakers are a mess right now and the playoffs are not guaranteed. But some fans won’t mind seeing them continue to play just for the satisfaction of watching them struggle.

