City Of Calabasas Releases Statement On Kobe Bryant Crash

The helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Details from the tragic crash are still coming in, but the California city of Calabasas, the site of the crash, has issued a public statement on the matter.

The City of Calabasas Twitter account announced that they could confirm the death of Kobe in the crash. Four others were with him when the aircraft went down in a remote field at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST).

Per the statement, nobody on the ground was hurt, but multiple agencies are conducting an investigation.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

The identities of the four others in the helicopter have not yet been confirmed.

The Black Mamba leaves behind a legacy unmatched by all but a select few athletes in the history of sports.

Five NBA titles, 18 All-Stars, two NBA Finals MVPs, an NBA MVP, and an Oscar are just some of his incredible accomplishments.

We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

Rest in Peace, Kobe.