Coach Cal Shares Touching Final Note From Kobe Bryant

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, Kentucky head coach John Calipari is the latest member of the basketball community to share a special memory of the hoops icon.

This afternoon, Calipari posted a photo on Twitter of the last thing Bryant ever sent to him. It was an autographed book with a personalized message inside.

“Coaching me to be more than a coach,” Calipari wrote.

Bryant’s message was as follows.

To my man Cal, Keep leading our young men to GREATNESS. You are more than a coach. You are a teacher of life. Much love to you my brother.

The last thing Kobe sent to me. Coaching me to be more than a coach! pic.twitter.com/R391dzzlKU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 27, 2020

That note is quintessential Kobe. There are mentions of greatness, teaching, coaching and working hard.

The basketball world, and the public in general, is still reeling from news of Bryant’s passing. Even writing this post more than 24 hours later, it is hard to really grasp the finality of it all.