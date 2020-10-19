The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Coach K Reveals What Kobe Told Him Before 2008 Olympics

Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant celebrate a play during the 2012 Summer Olympics.LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Kobe Bryant #10 of United States reacts with teammate Kevin Durant #5 after Bryant makes a three-pointer in the second half against Australia during the Men's Basketball quaterfinal game on Day 12 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 8, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly nine months since we lost the great Kobe Bryant. On the heels of the Lakers’ recent NBA title win, new tributes to and stories about the basketball legend have been brought forward, including a very interesting one from Duke’s Coach K.

Appearing on The Old Man & The Three podcast, Coach K recalled a story from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. At the time, Coach K was the head coach of the United States’ men’s national team, and Kobe Bryant was the captain.

Coach K revealed that while Kobe was delighted to be on the Olympic squad, he didn’t want to be the top scorer. He said that Kobe told him he wanted to play defense against the best perimeter players from the other teams.

“(He said) ‘I want to guard the best perimeter player on every team that we play,'” Coach K said. “‘Coach, I promise you I’ll destroy him.'”

Kobe was a man of his word.

At the 2008 Olympics, the United States trounced the competition, sweeping the 5-game group stage. They averaged 103 points per game while their opponents averaged less than 71.

In the first two rounds of the knockout stage, Kobe Bryant and the US team trounced Australia and Argentina before beating Spain to win the Final, giving him his first Olympic gold medal in the process.

Kobe’s determination to play defense proved useful as his Lakers went on to win two more NBA titles in the next two years. Then he won a second gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Now that’s the Mamba Mentality.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.