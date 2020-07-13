Colin Cowherd Has 3 Teams Inside His NBA Championship ‘Bubble’

Colin Cowherd believes just three teams are capable of winning the NBA Finals this season – the Los Angeles Lakers are not one of them.

Cowherd dedicated a portion of his show on Monday to the NBA as the regular-season resumption draws closer. The popular Fox Sports analyst named just three teams inside his “NBA Championship Bubble.”

There are a few obvious inclusions, including the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers. Both teams are filled with several NBA stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Either team is capable of winning the NBA Finals.

When it comes to other NBA Finals contenders, the Lakers are an obvious candidate. But Colin Cowherd turned his back on the Lakers for the Boston Celtics. Cowherd believes the Lakers’ roster isn’t capable of winning the NBA Finals this year.

“Los Angeles Lakers, this morning I think they’re outside the bubble,” Cowherd said on Monday. “I think Avery Bradley and [Rajon] Rondo are two situational players – they’re out. I almost wonder if you try talking Avery Bradley back into the bubble, if the NBA will have an exception on that. I think this team was old to begin with and they’re very, very LeBron and Anthony Davis reliant.”

Take a look at Colin Cowherd’s full explanation of his teams in and out of his championship bubble below.

Lakers: Outside

Celtics: Inside@ColinCowherd fills out his NBA Championship Bubble heading into Orlando: pic.twitter.com/GyIvkdynyc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 13, 2020

Cowherd may be trying too hard here. Any team that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the same lineup is automatically a championship contender.

Losing Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo hurts. But LeBron has been the Lakers’ primary ball-handler this season, anyways.

The Bucks, Clippers, Celtics and Lakers all enter the season resumption as the clear four favorites to win the NBA Finals.