Colin Cowherd Weighs In On Lakers Guard’s Decision To Skip NBA Restart

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley made news late Tuesday night when he revealed he would not be participating in the NBA restart in Orlando.

Bradley’s reasoning is health-related. Not his own health, but that of his three young children, one of which has had issues with respiratory illnesses in the past.

“At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. “His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family.”

This afternoon, Colin Cowherd touched on Bradley’s decision during “The Herd” on FS1. He was completely supportive of it.

“It’s absolutely the right for Avery Bradley,” Cowherd said. “let’s not argue over that. I’ve got kids. It’s the right move, period.”

"This is absolutely the right move for Avery Bradley."@ColinCowherd reacts to the Lakers guard choosing to sit out the NBA restart: pic.twitter.com/r0aGXbtJMC — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 24, 2020

Bradley had been the Lakers’ primary starting shooting guard, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the likely candidate to move into Bradley’s starting role.

Meanwhile, Bradley’s decision likely opens up some more playing time for Alex Caruso off the bench. We’ll also have to see what kind of role the Lakers envision for mid-year signee Dion Waiters.

Oh, and according to reports, longtime LeBron James teammate J.R. Smith is likely to be signed to add depth at the shooting guard position.