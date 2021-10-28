Colin Cowherd Has A Tough Message For Russell Westbrook

It was an ugly Wednesday night for Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers lost to the previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder 123-115. To make matters worse, they once led 70-44 late in the second quarter.

Westbrook, in particular, had a bizarre performance (20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 turnovers and two technical fouls). His night came to a screeching halt when he picked up a second technical for taking issue with Thunder forward’s Darius Bazley’s steal and subsequent late-game dunk before the closing buzzer to seal the Oklahoma City win.

The new Los Angeles Laker was furious with Bazley for breaking basketball’s unwritten rules. Colin Cowherd thinks that’s absurd.

“That’s like Jameis Winston lecturing people on bad interceptions,” Cowherd said regarding Westbrook taking issue with Bazley’s decision.

New rule from @ColinCowherd: Russell Westbrook cannot tell any player what shots to take "That's like Jameis Winston lecturing people on bad interceptions." pic.twitter.com/Qek82fFi0w — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 28, 2021

Ouch. He’s not wrong, though.

Russell Westbrook, with all due respect, is an awful shot decision maker. He’s converted four of his 19 wide-open three-point shots this season. He’s probably even worse in his rushed mid-range attempts he so often takes.

Westbrook’s decision to go after Bazley probably had more to do with the fact that the Lakers blew a 26-point lead than it did Bazley’s decision to throw down a dunk to seal the win. After all, Westbrook most likely would have done the same thing.

This Los Angeles Lakers team needs to finds its identity in a hurry. Even Lakers legend James Worthy is concerned.

“You have to finish the job, regardless of who you’re playing,” he said after the game on Sportsnet LA. “You cannot disrespect the worst team in the league. In fact, you make sure you put them away and let them know that they don’t have a chance.

“And I think the Lakers came out with that mentality, but I don’t know what happened. They kind of just disrespected these young guys… I don’t know, I’ve seen a lot of Lakers losses and this might be like the worst loss I’ve seen.”

The Lakers will try and put the loss behind them this Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.