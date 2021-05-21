Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment For LeBron James

During this Thursday’s episode of The Jump on ESPN, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated said that LeBron James is basically playing on one leg.

“We need to be concerned about LeBron James,” Spears said. “He was supposed to be the point guard. I’m hearing he’s playing on one leg.”

James suffered a high-ankle sprain on March 20 and has already stated that he doesn’t believe he’ll be at full strength for the playoffs. Though he wasn’t truly himself during Wednesday night’s play-in game, the four-time champion still had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

With the first round of the playoffs about to begin, FS1 radio personality Colin Cowherd admit that he’s not going to let this latest report involving James excuse what may or may not happen to the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming weeks.

“I’m over this. He’s got a high-ankle sprain,” Cowherd said. “They can hurt, but LeBron has been playing for 20 years and has played in 1,600 games. This is your reality. This is the way it is. In the NFL playoffs, no one is 100 percent.”

Cowherd then brought up that Tom Brady managed to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite needing surgery on his knee.

“Tom Brady played this season with a bad knee but didn’t talk about it during the season, although he admit a few days ago that he had to get surgery. And Tom plays a sport in which people tackle you.”

Even when he’s not at 100 percent, James is so talented that he’s still better than almost anyone who shares the court with him. For that reason alone, Cowherd isn’t going to let ‘The King’ use his injury as a potential excuse.

The Lakers’ first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns will begin on Sunday.