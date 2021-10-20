Colin Cowherd Has Honest Message For Russell Westbrook, Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell short to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener on Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd had a blunt assessment on the Lakers’ performance.

Cowherd, who had doubts about the Lakers’ roster heading into the 2021-22 season, believes Tuesday night’s game was just a preview of what Frank Vogel’s squad will have to deal with on a nightly basis.

“In a spacing league, the Lakers are going to have to win with depth, power, size, length and slowing down the pace. They can do that against a lot of teams. I don’t know if you can win a championship that way, but that’s what the Lakers have to be,” Cowherd said. “This is what the Lakers are: old, expensive and limited athletically on the perimeter.”

Cowherd also addressed Westbrook’s rough debut with the Lakers. Surprisingly, he didn’t bash the former MVP.

“Let’s be fair about Westbrook,” Cowherd explained. “He was brought in for energy and minutes. Yeah, he couldn’t shoot last night, but folks, it’s been 10 years – he’s not a shooter.”

Don't blame Russell Westbrook: "This is what the Lakers are — old, expensive and limited athletically on the perimeter." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/wClrz0IUd6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 20, 2021

It’s way too early to overreact about what the Lakers can and cannot be this season. However, Cowherd is right that Los Angeles’ roster is old compared to the rest of the league.

The Lakers will try to pick up their first win of the 2021-22 season on Friday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.