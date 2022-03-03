Colin Cowherd Has Harsh Message For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers could end after this season. According to Jake Fisher of Bleacher Report, the two sides have “mutual interest” in parting ways this offseason.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Herd,” FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Westbrook. At the end of the day, he just doesn’t think Westbrook is a winning basketball player.

“Westbrook can keep running, but you can’t run away from yourself. This one is on Russell,” Cowherd said. “LeBron got along instantly with Anthony Davis. LeBron plays well with Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony.”

Cowherd pointed out that Westbrook has not been able to elevate the past few teams he has played for.

“If you’re put in a movie, do you make the movie better? If the answer is no, you’re not a great actor.”

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 3, 2022

Cowherd admit that he feels bad for Westbrook. He believes the All-Star point guard is receiving too much criticism this season.

That being said, Cowherd has made it known that he just doesn’t think Westbrook is the type of player that can adjust his playing style.

“Russell Westbrook is a hyper-athletic, turnover-prone guard who is fun to watch, wildly inefficient at times, and regressing badly as I predicted he would,” Cowherd said in February, via FOX Sports.

Westbrook is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in his first year with the Lakers.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Westbrook returns to Los Angeles for another season.