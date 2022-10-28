Colin Cowherd Has Suggestion For LeBron James After Lakers Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a cryptic message on Instagram this week. He shared a photo along with the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted..."

On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on James' latest post.

"LeBron's not confrontational," Cowherd said. "I've talked about this many times. In 20 years in the NBA, he's never been in a single fight -- he avoids them, he doesn't like conflict. He'll say nice things about people, and then rush to his IG or whatever social platform he has."

Although it's not in James' DNA, Cowherd would like to see the four-time NBA champion be confrontational with the Lakers.

"This is one of those times LeBron should be confrontational. LeBron needs to tell AD, 'Work harder in the offseason. Come into the season in shape.' He needs to tell Westbrook, 'Stop shooting 3's. Don't ever again, it's not what you do.' You can't rely on Darvin Ham to do all the work here."

The Lakers are 0-4 entering this Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

If James isn't going to speak up about the Lakers' deficiencies, perhaps another loss will force the franchise's hand.