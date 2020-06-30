Colin Cowherd Thinks LeBron James Is Targeting 1 NBA Star

We’ve hit a point in the year where LeBron James’ rumored trade preferences are starting to surface, per usual. Colin Cowherd thinks the Lakers superstar is eyeing one NBA star in particular ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers’ addition of Anthony Davis last year was without a doubt the biggest move a LeBron team had made in his career. The move has already paid major dividends this season as the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and favorite to win the NBA Finals.

The NBA’s more balanced than it’s been in years thanks to the emphasis on an even playing field. But that won’t stop LeBron from wanting to form another ‘big three’ to finish out his career.

According to Cowherd, LeBron is already eyeing Bradley Beal as a potential acquisition for next season. Cowherd believes Beal is the “perfect LeBron guy.”

"LeBron is going big game hunting this offseason… The player I keep telling you he's going after is Bradley Beal. He's a perfect LeBron guy." — Colin Cowherd, June 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Beal-to-the-Lakers rumors have popped up – and it surely won’t be the last. But it’s not going to happen.

The Lakers have little they could offer the Wizards in a trade for Beal. Los Angeles gave up the majority of its younger players for Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma doesn’t attract too many suitors, either. The Lakers would likely have to deal Anthony Davis – which they won’t do – to obtain Beal in a trade.

There’s a legitimate argument to be made that the Lakers don’t need to make any further upgrades, either. If Los Angeles can win the NBA Finals this season, there’s no reason to give up key players for one star in return.