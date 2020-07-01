Colin Cowherd Names 3 Teams The Lakers Would Lose To

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers currently own the top seed in the Western Conference. However, they’ll be at a disadvantage when they restart the season in Orlando.

Last week, the Lakers learned that Avery Bradley will not be joining the team in the bubble. This is because one of his kids has a history of struggling to recovery from respiratory illness, so he’s rightfully putting his family’s health above his career.

It might not seem like a huge blow to Los Angeles, but Bradley is actually one of the team’s most important players. He’s a capable ball-handler and is by far the team’s best defensive guard.

The loss of Bradley is enough to make FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd doubt the Lakers’ chances of winning the title this year. During this afternoon’s edition of The Herd, he stated that it’s just a matter of who Los Angeles loses to in the playoffs.

“LeBron is not going to win the championship,” Cowherd said. “The only question for LeBron is when he doesn’t win it, how much does he blow up the organization and get a real star player alongside he and Anthony Davis? Folks, LeBron is 3-6 in the NBA Finals. When he has help, he gets the three wins. When he doesn’t, he gets the six losses. They’re [the Lakers] not winning. Nobody is winning the Finals by themselves. If they did, LeBron would be 9-0 in the Finals.”

The Lakers are not winning the NBA championship this season. "The only question is when they lose to the Clippers, Bucks or Celtics… The Lakers playoff hopes are down to LeBron, AD, Danny Green & cross your fingers." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/PdikACl8ou — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 1, 2020

Cowherd does make a strong argument there. To make matters worse, the Lakers aren’t even sure if Dwight Howard will rejoin the team in Orlando.

No one will deny the firepower that Davis and James bring to the table, but the rest of the team isn’t very deep. Los Angeles is going to need players like Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris and Rajon Rondo to step up on a nightly basis.

All that being said, we’ve seen LeBron defy the odds in the past. With a chance to win another ring at stake this summer, ‘The King’ should be at his best.

