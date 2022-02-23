The LeBron James era for the Los Angeles Lakers started with a lot of promise, with the team winning a championship in James’ second season. Fast forward to the present day, and it appears the two sides are heading toward a breakup.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, James and his agent, Rich Paul, have grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are “beginning to really squeeze.” That tension could potentially lead to a split.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on James’ future with the Lakers. Believe it or not, he made an argument for the Lakers trading away James.

“I would prefer the Lakers keep LeBron, trade AD, blow it up this offseason,” Cowherd said. “But so what if you have to trade him [LeBron]. LA has a history – we just get the next guy. Kareem, Wilt, Shaq, LeBron. It’s what the city does.”

Cowherd added that Los Angeles shouldn’t be desperate when it comes to dealing with James.

“This isn’t Cleveland. The Lakers shouldn’t be desperate. The greatest leverage you can have in negotiation: no fear. The bottom line is LeBron is someone I’d rather keep. LeBron wants to stay here. There’s an argument to be made that LeBron needs LA as badly as LA needs LeBron.”

James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

If the Lakers are open to moving James in the offseason, that would generate a plethora of headlines.